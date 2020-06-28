Brandon Belt admits time away from baseball showed him how much he loved the game

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In just a few days, baseball players will once again be with their team getting ready for what may turn out to be the strangest season of baseball we have ever witnessed.
After weeks of negotiations going nowhere, MLB Commissioner Rob Manford implemented his plan for a 60-game season starting on July 22.
Hudson native Brandon Belt has been staying active and ready to go whenever he received the call. Belt has seen a few tough years starting back in 2017 when his season ended early due to a concussion, but this year feels different.
“This is the best I have felt in a few years going into camp,” Belt said. “I just wanted to be ready to jump in right away. Get in there and hit baseballs, take ground balls, and do whatever I have to do. Before, you could work your way into that with spring training. You had time to do that. Mentally, I am in the right spot, and physically, I feel great, so I think that’s going to meet up and make for a great season.”
Belt has spent a lot of time at home in East Texas, going to baseball games for his son and fishing with his family and friends.
“You realize how much you love it and how much you miss it when it is not there. It could a little bit of foreshadowing when you have to retire. I think it has made me realize I can’t play this game forever and I need to enjoy and take serious these last years I have.”
