WEBXTRA: Villaggio Del Vino owner says he has prioritized resources toward curbside, to-go business

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday that dine-in restaurants can not exceed 50 percent capacity beginning Monday, June 29th, and Lloyd Nichols with the East Texas Restaurant Association said that some businesses may see a decrease in revenue by 30 to 40 percent.
KLTV’s Dante Nuñez spoke with Harvey Hooper, the owner of the Villaggio Del Vino restaurant in Tyler, and Hooper said that these regulations have caused him to prioritize resources towards his curbside and to-go business.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.