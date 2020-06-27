Villaggio Del Vino owner says he has prioritized resources toward curbside, to-go business

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday that dine-in restaurants cannot exceed 50 percent capacity beginning Monday, June 29th, and Lloyd Nichols with the East Texas Restaurant Association said that some businesses may see a decrease in revenue by 30 to 40 percent.
KLTV’s Dante Nuñez spoke with Harvey Hooper, the owner of the Villaggio Del Vino restaurant in Tyler, and Hooper said that these regulations have caused him to prioritize resources towards his curbside and to-go business.
As Texas becomes one of the hotspots for COVID-19, some restaurant owners will be seeing the financial toll of reverting back to a 50-percent dine-in capacity beginning Monday, June 29th.
Nichols described how this could negatively impact over 400 restaurants in Tyler.
“It reduces business by probably 30-40 percent a lot of operators who are innovated increase their curbside and delivery services to try and compensate,” Nichols said.
Hooper explained that he has relied heavily on his curbside business since the beginning of the COVID-19-related shutdown.
“Curbside is definitely a takeout, easy, comfortable way for them to feel safe,” Hooper said.
In the last two months, curbside has brought in 20 to 30 percent of the business
“We’re going to delegate more of our attention to curbside just because of COVID-19,” Hooper said.
Nichols said he’s unsure what’s in store for businesses if they need assistance this time around.
“The unfortunate thing is that loan doesn’t do you any good if you can’t capitalize on having sales, but to expect that our government is going to come to our assistance in that way again if this thing gets worse, I think is not being realistic,” Nichols said. “I don’t know where the money would come from.”
Nichols said despite the state scaling back on reopening, they know what to look out for moving forward. He also said he believes curbside services will become a permanent part of the restaurant industry.
