Tyler Police investigating after attempted ATM theft at Southside Bank

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Police are searching for suspects involved in attempt to steal an ATM machine from a South Tyler bank early Saturday morning.
The incident took place around 3:01 a.m. at Southside Bank’s drive thru location at the 2200 block of Three Lakes Parkway in Tyler for reports of a panic alarm.
Surveillance video shows an unknown number of suspects using a dump truck to pull the machine from the location, according to investigators on scene.
After the machine was dismantled from its cement base, it was abandoned a couple of blocks from where it was taken.
In addition, police found the abandoned white dump truck off the roadway behind the businesses in the 6900 block of Highlands Lane. Officials say its believed that the vehicle was stolen.
At this time police have not released any additional details on who they are looking for.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000.
