Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Skies today will be partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures right on average, in the low 90s. There is a low chance for a stray shower during the afternoon and winds will be breezy. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 70s. Tomorrow, rain chances increase for the afternoon hours. Temperatures will also be a bit cooler, in the upper 80s. For the start of the next work week be prepared for a mostly cloudy skies, low 90s, and the possibility for a few afternoon showers. We will finally start to dry out by Tuesday and will stay that way for Wednesday and Thursday as well. By Friday afternoon cloudy skies and showers move back into East Texas.