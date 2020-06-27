Police: Woman injured in auto-pedestrian crash in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -An investigation is underway into an accident involving a female pedestrian and a vehicle overnight in Tyler.
Officials on scene say the incident involving the pedestrian happened around 1:06 a.m. near the intersection of Troup Highway and Southeast Loop 323.
The driver of the vehicle was not injured and remained on scene and cooperated with the investigators.
Police say the pedestrian was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive according to officers on scene.
No charges have been filed, but the investigation is ongoing.
