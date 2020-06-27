Northeast Texas school district will change fight song, paint over Confederate soldier image

BOGATA, Texas (KLTV) - A Northeast Texas school district has decided to change its fight song and paint over the image of a Confederate soldier in the high school gymnasium in light of the events that have been happening across the United States in the last few weeks.
“The recent events that have transpired locally and across the world have resulted in a sincere reflection of the symbols we use at Rivercrest ISD and what they represent to our community and neighboring communities,” a post on the Rivercrest ISD Facebook page.
The June 24 post went on to say that Rivercrest ISD, which is located in Bogata, is a place where communities come together “to learn, to compete, to fellowship, and to celebrate.” The post also said the school district’s leadership wants Rivercrest ISD to be a place where every person feels welcome and included.
“If there are symbols that possibly keep anyone from feeling that they are not included at our school, we should examine changing them,” the Facebook post stated.
According to the Facebook post, the school district stopped using the Confederate flag and colors years ago to cut symbolic ties to that era.
“Presently, Rivercrest is in the process of changing its fight song and will paint over the image of the confederate soldier in the high school gym,” the Facebook post stated. “Our goal is to separate ourselves from any confederate symbolism that could be considered offensive to anyone who comes to our school, and to create an atmosphere of acceptance, respect, and love for everyone.”
The Facebook post was “signed” by Rivercrest ISD Superintendent Stanley Jessee and the RISD Board of Trustees.
