Minor injuries reported after 2-vehicle wreck on Hwy 69 in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - Two people suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle wreck that occurred on U.S. Highway 69 near the Heath Street intersection in Jacksonville Saturday.
A spokeswoman for the Jacksonville Police Department said the two people involved in the wreck are OK, other than a few minor scratches and scrapes.
Traffic in both the northbound lanes of Highway 69 has slowed down. Police are currently in the process of cleaning vehicle fluids from the scene.
Motorists traveling that stretch of road should expect delays and exercise caution.
