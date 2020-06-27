Minor injuries reported after 2-vehicle wreck on Hwy 69 in Jacksonville

Minor injuries reported after 2-vehicle wreck on Hwy 69 in Jacksonville
Two people suffered minor injuries in a wreck that occurred near the intersection of U.S. Highway 69 and Heath Street. (Source: KLTV Staff)
By Dante Nuñez | June 27, 2020 at 1:26 PM CDT - Updated June 27 at 1:26 PM

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - Two people suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle wreck that occurred on U.S. Highway 69 near the Heath Street intersection in Jacksonville Saturday.

A spokeswoman for the Jacksonville Police Department said the two people involved in the wreck are OK, other than a few minor scratches and scrapes.

Traffic in both the northbound lanes of Highway 69 has slowed down. Police are currently in the process of cleaning vehicle fluids from the scene.

Motorists traveling that stretch of road should expect delays and exercise caution.

Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.