Mark in History: Athens Pottery Company

ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - Located to the west of Tyler is a town once known for its rich clay. Two historical markers in Athens are the subject of this week’s Mark in History with Mark Scirto.
The rich clay in Henderson County was first used by prehistoric Caddoan Indians, who used it to make their fine pottery vessels. In 1857, Levi Cogburn of Georgia started making cups and plates in Athens. In 1885, the industry made a comeback with Athens Pottery Company, the first of many plants in the area.
The Henderson County pottery industry was recognized with this historical marker in 1973. It sits on a piece of property off of Highway 19 with some tools used for pottery.
Also on the grounds is a marker honoring the city of Athens. The city was founded in 1850 and named after the very historic city in Greece. The marker states the town was the site of a military training headquarters during the Civil War. And did you know Athens is the black-eyed pea capital of the world?
This is Mark Scirto and this has been a Mark in History.
These two markers are located at the intersection of Palestine Street and Bryson Avenue in Athens.
