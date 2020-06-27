Firefighters battle house fire in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Crews responded to a house fire in Cherokee County overnight.
According to officials on scene, firefighters responded shortly before 1:49 a.m. to the home in the 2016 County Road 4919 for reports of a structure fire.
Upon arrival, firefighters say there were large flames and heavy smoke coming from the structure.
No injuries were reported.
Officials say nobody was home at the time emergency crews arrived on the scene.
No cause has been determined yet; Cherokee County’s Fire Marshal Office is investigating.
