Candidates talk in East Texas sheriff’s runoff race

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Almost lost in the worries of the pandemic and protest movements, some important East Texas election run-off races.
One of them, a hotly contested republican nominee race in Rusk county for the sheriff's office.
The candidates: Two men with extensive law enforcement careers.
The March vote in the Rusk county race for republican sheriff nominee, produced a run-off between incumbent Jeff Price and challenger John Wayne Valdez.
Both stressing strong leadership in their campaigns.
"We need somebody who's going to be in there and stay there and give this county stable reliable law enforcement. It's leadership," Price says.
“We need to be out there every day establishing relationships. I’ve done it in previous jurisdictions I’ve worked in, and I want to do it here,” says Valdez.
With the delay of the pandemic, and the changing political climate, both emphasize trust in law enforcement.
"I want to lead from the front. If they have a face with the name, and can sit down and talk to them , that trust starts then," Valdez says.
"I came in and did what I said I was going to do, I continue to do what I've been doing," the sheriff says.
A hotly contested issue has been statistics on solved and unsolved cases, and the percentage of arrests.
"Burglaries, thefts, sexual assaults, auto thefts, there's an extremely low amount of arrests based in those cases," John says.
“Misinformation going around out there, they’re producing raw data numbers,” says Price.
"969 burglaries from 2014 to 2018. Few people going to jail," says Valdez.
"When we run the statistics here our actual clearance rate is around 65 percent, which is at or above the national average. Numbers can be skewed, a lot of raw data out there but no explanation of how that data breaks down," Price says.
"It's not change, it's results," says Valdez.
Run-off election day for the Rusk county race is July 14th.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.