Angelina County Sheriff’s Office: Single-engine plane has crashed north of Zavalla

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A single-engine airplane has crashed north of Zavalla, according to the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office.
Captain Alton Lenderman with the Angelin County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday afternoon that a single-engine plane had crashed at a private airstrip off of State Highway 147 north of Zavalla.
There’s no word at this time on whether anyone was injured in the crash.
