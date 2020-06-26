Texas Rose Festival not happening in October 2020

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - According to an official with the rose festival, the event will not take place in October.
Executive Director Liz Ballard says that the festival will be a go in 2021, but there will be no festival in 2020. This is the first time since WWII that the Rose Festival has been postponed.
Ballard says this year’s queen, Anna Grace Hallmark, and her court, will continue to reign for another year.
“We are not having the festival to be socially responsible,” Ballard said. “It’s hard to have a grand city celebration when we’re having to social distance.”
Ballard said the priority is to protect everyone’s safety and health. The 2021 Festival is scheduled for October 14-17.
