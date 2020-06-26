Texarkana rapper found with drugs, gun at hotel convicted on federal charges

According to information presented in court, on June 28, 2017, Young and his fellow drug trafficker, Joshea Cardwell, a.k.a. “Too Tall,” were found in the Magnuson Hotel near North State Line Avenue in Texarkana, Texas, with more than 400 grams of methamphetamine, 1.6 kilograms of marijuana, drug distribution materials, and a Taurus 9 mm pistol. When officers arrived on the scene, Young slammed the hotel room door on one of the responding officers. Before that day, Young had been shot at the drug house he had been operating on Waterman Street in Texarkana. On another occasion, Young was found in possession of marijuana after he left a drug house. At trial, a cooperating witness described how Cardwell and Young had been working together for months to sell marijuana from California and methamphetamine. Young and Cardwell were indicted by a federal grand jury on Nov. 14, 2018, and again on July 24, 2019.