Suspected meth, heroin dealer found hiding in Chandler attic

HENDERSON COUNTY Texas (KLTV) - A Henderson County Sheriff’s Office deputy found a wanted felon hiding with a stash of heroin, meth, and distribution materials in an attic south of Chandler and arrested him Thursday, according to a press release.
“Unfortunately, while finding meth is not that surprising, adding heroin to the mix is disturbing,” Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said in the press release. “We are seeing a rise in use of that particular drug not only here, but across the country.”
Dock Anthony Berry, 27, of Chandler, is still being held in the Henderson County Jail on a manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams charge, a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram charge, a parole violation, and a possession of a dangerous drug charge. Collectively, his bond amount has been set at $23,000 for all but the parole violation charge.
According to the press release, an anonymous tip led to Berry’s arrest. He had been wanted by the Board of Pardons and Paroles for a parole violation.
Berry was found hiding in the attic of a home in the 900 block of Beachside Drive, the press release stated. He also allegedly had heroin, methamphetamines, digital scales, and the type of clear, plastic baggies commonly used by drug dealers to weigh and package contraband for sale.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.