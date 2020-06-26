Smith County officials cite governors order: ‘No jurisdiction’ to impose penalty for not wearing face masks

This makes enforcement of mandated mask-wearing effectively impossible at the local level. Ultimately, it is the individual responsibility of each person to protect themselves, their families and others in our community. Best practices to prevent the spread of COVID-19 include handwashing for at least 20 seconds, maintaining at least six feet of distance between yourself and others in public, utilizing hand sanitizer when needed, staying home when sick and wearing a face covering in public when social distancing is not possible.