Smith County early voting begins Monday

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) -Early voting begins Monday, June 29, for the Smith County Primary Run-Off Election, which will decide several local Republican and Democratic party races.
Local races to be decided will include the Republican nominees for the District Judge of the 114th District Court and the Constable for Precinct 4, as well as the Democratic nominee for the Constable for Precinct 1
Early Voting dates and times are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, June 29-July 2; noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 5; and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, July 6-10. No voting will occur on Friday or Saturday, July 3-4, in observance of Independence Day.
Safety precautions will be taken at each polling location to follow recommendations from the State of Texas and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention relating to ongoing COVID-19 concerns. Safety Measures will include hand sanitizing stations at each entrance and exit, social distancing while waiting in line and casting ballots, and disposable swabs and gloves will be given to voters to use on the machines. All voters will also be encouraged to wear face masks.
Five polling locations will be open in Smith County for Early Voting. They include
- The Hub, 304 E. Ferguson, Tyler
- The Heritage Building, 1900 Bellwood Road, Tyler
- Noonday Community Center, 16662 County Road 196, Tyler
- Lindale Public Library, 200 E. Hubbard St., Lindale
- Whitehouse Municipal Court, 311 E. Main St., Whitehouse
For more information, call 903-590-4777
