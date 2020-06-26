East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… Partly to Mostly Cloudy skies with just a slight chance for any rain overnight. Throughout the weekend, there will remain a 30% chance for afternoon/evening showers and/or thundershowers. Actually it will continue into Monday. Tuesday through Friday of next week, just a slight chance for showers/thundershowers exists. Generally mostly cloudy skies through Monday with some sunshine each day, then more of a Partly Cloudy Sky expected Tuesday through Friday of next week. Temperatures should slowly increase into the lower 90s by Monday, then remain there next week. Have a great weekend, East Texas.

Note: The Saharan Dust has arrived in East Texas today and should remain with us for several days. There is another wave of dust that will move over portions of the Southern U.S. within a week or so, so we could be looking at this hazy sky condition for a week or two. More to come…