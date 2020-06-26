Marshall police arrest 4 suspects in ‘planned fight’ that resulted in shooting death

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Marshall police officers have arrested four men on riot charges in connection with allegations that they were involved in a “planned fight” at Bella Wyatt Park on that resulted in the shooting death of Demarcus Sheppard.
According to a press release, Marshall PD officers have arrested Christopher Lamar Brown, 24, Jacarrion De’Juan Green, 18, Javaon Henry Van, 21, and John Henry Van, 21, III, all of Marshall. All four men were charged with riot participation. John Van was also charged with evading arrest.
John Van’s collective bond amount was set at $115,000, and Brown’s bond amount was set at $100,000. Javon Van and Green’s bond amounts were both set at $40,000.
Marshall police officers obtained arrest warrants for the four men on June 23.
“These warrants stem from the shooting incident on June 15, 2020, at Bella Wyatt Park on East Rusk in Marshall,” the press release stated. “That incident began as a planned fight and quickly escalated to gunfire, resulting in the shooting and critical injury of Demarcus Sheppard.”
Sheppard died as a result of his injuries on June 23, the press release stated.
All four suspects were arrested on Monday. Additional suspects have been identified as being involved in the shooting incident at Bella Park, and warrants have been issued. Those suspects are still at large, the press release stated.
“The Marshall Police Department is asking anyone who witnessed the events that night come forward and provide information to the investigating detectives,” the press release stated. “They can also provide information anonymously to Marshall/Harrison Crimestoppers at 903-935-9965. The P3 app is also an anonymous platform to submit tips.”
