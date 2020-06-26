Longview fireworks show, Gregg County prayer rally to go on as planned

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Two outdoor events set to take place in Longview will go on as planned.
A prayer rally will be held at 5:30 p.m., Saturday at the Gregg County Courthouse. County Judge Bill Stoudt tells us attendees will need to practice proper social distancing. Stoudt and Longview Mayor Andy Mack are urging attendees to wear face masks, which will be provided for anyone who needs one. Hand sanitizer will also be provided.
The City of Longview’s Fourth of July fireworks show also will continue as planned. The Fireworks and Freedom Celebration is a drive-in only event. City spokesperson Shawn Hara said earlier this week the COVID-19 precautions in place are already in line with guidance from the Governor’s office.
On Friday, Gov. Abbott issued a new executive order that outdoor gatherings of more than 100 people must be approved by local governments.
The order also limits certain businesses as part of the state’s efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19, including closing bars with the exception of take-out and delivery orders.
Starting Monday, restaurants will be required to reduce their dine-in capacity back to 50 percent.
The decision comes as the number of people testing positive for COVID-19 and the number of hospitalizations have increased and the positivity rate in Texas increased above 10%, which the Abbott previously said would lead to further preventative action.
The new order comes a day after Abbott announced a pause in the Open Texas plan.
