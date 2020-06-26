Kelly Community Credit Union, PATH team up for summer fan drive

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Kelly Community Credit Union is teaming up with PATH for the second year for the annual PATH Summer Fan Drive. The drive begins on July 1.
According to a press release, the annual PATH Summer Fan Drive provides over 1,000 families with a box fan each year, reducing energy costs while keeping the heat at bay.
The release said thanks to another community partner, Home Depot, it costs just $12 to provide a family with a fan. Fans can be purchased in the Home Depot store located at 3901 Old Jacksonville Highway and will then be delivered directly to PATH.
For more information, you can contact PATH Development Administrative Assistant Cate Carrejo at 903-617-2833, and visit PATH at https://www.pathhelps.org/seasonal-drives-3/ to make a donation online.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.