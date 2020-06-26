Friday’s Weather: More showers possible today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! A few light showers have developed this morning and once again there will be a chance for scattered showers and thundershowers off and on through the day. It will be breezy and warm today with south winds gusting to 15 mph and high temperatures reaching the upper 80s. Slight chances for rain continue this weekend and decrease early next week. Expect partly cloudy skies Saturday and Sunday with temperatures near 90 degrees both afternoons and breezy south winds. Temperatures will slowly warm through early next week with breezy south winds and high humidity.