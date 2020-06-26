Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Friday, East Texas! It was certainly a rainy start for many East Texans this morning and more showers and pop up thunderstorms will continue to be possible this afternoon and early evening so keep the umbrella handy. One of the good things about the rain is that our afternoon temperatures will not be nearly as warm, with most of East Texas ranging in the middle to upper 80s for highs today. That changes over the weekend however, as rain will not be as widespread as what we will see today. Both Saturday and Sunday will start off in the muggy lower 70s in the morning and warm to near 90 degrees during the heat of the day with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Any rain we do see will be in the form of scattered “popcorn” showers and thundershowers fueled by daytime heating, with any remaining showers falling apart after sunset. Rain chances look even more isolated over the bulk of the next workweek, with only a few areas seeing rain throughout the day Monday - Thursday. Afternoon highs will continue to steadily rise into the lower to middle 90s by the second half of next week due to our mostly absent rain chances.