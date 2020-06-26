East Texas Ag News: This week’s hay trades steady in all regions of Texas

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - The USDA weekly hay report for the state of Texas says hay trades are mostly steady in all regions.
All regions reported hot and dry conditions, and most regions added the dry conditions were accompanied by extreme winds.
Weather conditions have diminished topsoil conditions across much of the state, but the silver lining in this hot and dry weather is it has allowed producers to get second cutting up.
You can stay up to date on the latest local Ag News. Just click over to ETXAgNews.com.