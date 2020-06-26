Dave Campbell magazine recognizes Whitehouse football coach as a top 40 under 40 coach

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - Marcus Gold enters his third season as the Whitehouse football coach, he’s made big strides with the program and others have taken notice. His kids have been working hard in the summer workouts, but haven’t asked him about the upcoming season.
“They’re not asking me that you know. I put down those workouts, they show up. The good things about our kids is they really don’t ask a lot of questions. I don’t know if that’s a good thing or a bad thing, but when it comes to how many periods we got today they don’t ever ask those questions,” Gold said. “We do a lot of stuff in our off-season transition because a little chaos maybe we train them up on that aspect, we put on a piece of paper the calendar for June and July. At the bottom of that calendar in July, I put possible seven on seven dates and just keeping their hopes alive and they seemed excited about that the other day.”
While the coach was high on his kids, he’s being highly thought of around the state for good reason. We asked him about a special mention in the latest edition of the Dave Campbell Texas Football Magazine. He was named as one of the top 40 under 40 coaches.
“It made me feel good, it made me think about all the really good coaches, it made me think about all the really good coaches that I have coached with in the past. Coach that I have coached under, there are so many amazing coaches out there especially in Texas high school, just so many other states we all pull on these coaches to come to their state, be collegiate coaches one day and to be part of that is very, it’s a honor,” Gold said. “I know that’s just the name of the school because it tells you how much good things are going on at Whitehouse right now and how good of a staff and how good of kids we have, any success we’ve had here.”
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.