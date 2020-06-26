Cowboys Elliot facing lawsuit after alleged dog attack

FRISCO, Texas (KTRE) - Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliot is facing a lawsuit for an alleged dog attack.
According to KDFW in Dallas, court documents claim the alleged victim was cleaning Elliot’s pool on March 11 when she was attacked by three of his dogs.
“She claims she was “ambushed” by the dogs – a Rottweiler and two bulldogs,” the KDFW report states. “The Rottweiler reportedly bit her arm and dragged her and then the two bulldogs attacked her legs and thighs."
According to the lawsuit the woman went to an emergency room and has been though multiple surgeries.
“He was negligent and “knew or should have known about the dangers his dogs posed to visitors,” the suit said.
KDFW stated the alleged victim is seeking $200,000 but not more than $1 million to cover the cost of her medical expenses, as well as physical pain and mental anguish.
