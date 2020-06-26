‘Breathtaking’ stained glass window shines inside East Texas Oil Museum

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - It’s a piece of history often overlooked at the East Texas Oil Museum, but it’s one that has always been there.
“It actually came out of a church that was being torn down in Trinity, Texas,” said museum manager Olivia Moore.
The window was donated by a family who wanted it to hang in remembrance of those who died in the 1937 New London school explosion.
“The New London disaster was extremely heartbreaking for citizens of East Texas but this brings a little bit of peace and a little bit of calm while we tell the story of what had happened there,” Moore said.
The window has been in place at the East Texas Oil Museum since it first opened.
“We do backlight the window, so you get that glowing just like the sun’s coming through. It glows all day long whether it’s sunshine or rain,” Moore said.
The East Texas Oil Museum has resumed normal operations and is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday.
