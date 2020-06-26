All non-essential City of Tyler offices to be closed on Friday, July 3

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - All non-essential City offices will observe the following schedule on Friday, July 3 and Saturday, July 4 in observation of Independence Day.
City Hall
City Hall offices will be closed Friday, July 3.
Solid Waste
The Tyler Solid Waste office will be closed Friday, July 3.
The Tyler Recycle Center will be closed on Friday, July 3 and Saturday, July 4. The collection schedule is as follows:
Holiday GARBAGE Collection
Monday, June 29: Regular Collection
Tuesday, June 30: Regular Collection
Wednesday, July 1: Routes normally collected Thursday
Thursday, July 2: Routes normally collected Friday
Friday, July 3: NO COLLECTION
Holiday Curbside RECYCLE Collection
Monday, June 29: Regular Collection
Tuesday, June 30: Regular Collection
Wednesday, July 1: Routes normally collected Thursday
Thursday, July 2: Routes normally collected Friday
Friday, July 3: NO COLLECTION
Yard waste of any kind including brush, tree limbs, or bags of leaves will NOT be picked up during the holiday week. Only household garbage will be picked up.
To reduce the chance of animals or weather scattering trash, please do not set garbage carts out before 6 p.m. on the day before the scheduled collection day. Per Sec. 16-4 ordinance, garbage carts must be removed by 7 a.m. the morning after the scheduled collection day.
For information about changes to garbage collection schedules, recycling and other special projects, visit www.TylerSolidWaste.com or download the Tyler Talks Trash app and never miss a pick-up.
Tyler Pounds Regional Airport
Tyler Pounds Regional Airport administrative offices will be closed on Friday, July 3. Administrative offices will re-open Monday, July 6 at 8 a.m.
Customers should contact their airline or check the Airport website at www.FlyTYR.com for special holiday travel schedules.
American Airlines: (800) 433-7300
Tyler Public Library
The Tyler Public Library will be closed Friday, July 3.
For more information regarding the Library, please call (903) 593-7323. The Library is located at 201 S. College Ave. in Downtown Tyler. www.TylerLibrary.com.
Tyler Transit Schedule
Tyler Transit and Paratransit will be closed on Saturday, July 4. On Friday, July 3, transit will follow Saturday routes and schedules.
Tyler Innovation Pipeline
Tyler Innovation Pipeline will be closed Friday, July 3.
Municipal Court
The Municipal Court will be closed on Friday, July 3.
Gallery Main Street
Gallery Main Street will be closed on Friday, July 3.
Tyler Parks and Recreation
The Tyler Parks and Recreation facilities will be closed Friday, July 3 and Saturday, July 4. These facilities include Parks administration, the Tyler Senior Center, the Glass Recreation Center, the Goodman Le-Grand Museum, and the Tyler Rose Garden Center.
Tyler Animal Services
The Animal Shelter will be closed to the public on Friday, July 3.
Tyler Water Utilities
The Water Business Office will be closed on Friday, July 3. for the holiday. The kiosk at the drive-through offers 24/7 access for water utility customers with its ability to accept check, money order, credit/debit cards, and cash payments. Those choosing to pay with cash should be aware that no change will be given.
Anyone wishing to make a payment may also use one of two available drop boxes. One box is located in front of the Water Business Office at 511 W. Locust St. The other is a drive-up box located in the Brookshire’s parking lot on the corner of South Broadway Avenue and Rice Road. Payments will be credited on the next business day. Please do not drop cash into these boxes.
Payments may also be made online at www.CityofTyler.org, over the phone by calling (903) 531-1230 or at one of many businesses in Tyler that accept water utility payments. For a list of participating businesses, please visit the City’s website.
