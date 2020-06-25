2 pet cats die in Gregg County house fire

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A house fire in Gregg County caused the deaths of two pet cats Thursday.
Fire crews were dispatched to the fire at a home on Warren Plant Rd. around 3 p.m. Thursday. Units from Clarksville-Warren Cities Volunteer Fire Department, White Oak, Gladewater, and the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.
Officials at the scene said no one was home at the time of the fire. Investigators are speaking with an occupant of the home who showed up as firefighters were putting the fire out.
No people were injured in the fire. The Gregg County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.
