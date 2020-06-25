NET Health board votes to recommend Smith County, Tyler adopt face-mask requirements

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The NET Health board has voted unanimously to recommend that the Smith County Judge and the City of Tyler adopt an order requiring people to wear masks when in public and social distancing is impossible, according to a source close to the board. That vote happened Thursday evening.
The order recommended by the board would require people ages 2 and over to wear a mask or face covering unless they have a medical condition documented by a physician that exempts them.
The recommendation from the NET Health board to the City of Tyler and Smith County asks those entities to adopt this recommendation.
