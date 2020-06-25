National Nuclear Security Administration not renewing CNS contract for Pantex Plant

The National Nuclear Security Administration has informed Consolidated Nuclear Security, LLC, that the Fiscal Year 2019 Performance Evaluation Review score is 70.8 percent, and that it would not be exercising its second option to extend our contract to manage the Pantex Plant and Y-12 National Security Complex. The NNSA’s decision is disappointing, but it does not overshadow the important work performed by the patriots that come to work every day at our sites. CNS will review the NNSA’s feedback and drive to improve our performance. We remain focused on delivering our vital mission for the nation, safely and securely, while addressing challenges and continuing to build an enduring future for Pantex and Y-12.

Consolidated Nuclear Security