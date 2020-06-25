National Nuclear Security Administration not renewing CNS contract for Pantex Plant

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The National Nuclear Security Administration has decided not to renew Consolidated Nuclear Security’s contract to manage the Pantex Plant.
The NNSA released the performance evaluation summary for CNS on Tuesday, which assesses the contractor’s effectiveness in meeting performance expectations.
As a result of the evaluation, the NNSA has decided not to extend the contract with CNS.
Significant performance issues and failure to correct serious, longstanding performance problems that either introduced or perpetuated unacceptable risk were listed in the evaluation.
CNS released the following statement today regarding the decision:
The contract is set to expire on September 30, 2021.
The Pantex Plant and Y-12 National Security Complex are run under a single contract. The two facilities have been under the same contract since July 2014 when the CNS contract began.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.