EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Starting out warm and humid with increasing clouds. Expect some more showers and thundershowers to develop today, mainly down to the south, but they will work their way northward during the day. Not everyone will see the rain today, but a few scattered showers and thundershowers are expected off and on most of the afternoon. Temperatures today will once again reach the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Tomorrow looks much the same with the chance for a few showers and thundershowers. Southeast winds begin to pick up and it will be breezy and warmer headed into the weekend. At least slight chances for rain will last into next week as temperatures rise back into the lower 90s.