Longview set to renovate aging fire station

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas fire department is anticipating some ‘much needed’ renovations to a critical fire station.
Longview fire department station number 5, which serves a big area, has been in desperate need of an upgrade for many years.
"When this station was built some 35 years ago, it was designed to accommodate 6 people tops," says Longview fire chief J.P. Steelman.
For that last decade fire station 5 has needed expansion. Cramped quarters and ladder trucks barely fitting into the bays, among the problems.
"When the ladder truck pulls out it clears the top of that door by an inch or less. We've been cramming 2 extra people in the nether regions of this station for a long period of time." the chief says.
The station on Pine Tree road near highway 80 is a strategically crucial location which is why upgrades need to be made.
"Station 5 pretty much serves the entire west side of Longview , industrial area of town," Steelman says.
It was closed down for a period 4 years ago because of mold, with firefighters using a trailer as temporary housing, and some response vehicles moved to other stations.
"We've had issues here in the past where we've had to shut this station down and the firefighters are very adaptable," J.P. says.
Funded through a city bond issue, plans are for renovation and expansion into a second 'special ops station', covering the existing Supply street.
"We have one 'special ops station', which is station 2 out on Eastman road, and for lack of a better term, we have all our eggs in one basket.
The station will essentially double in size, 3 new engine bays will be added. It will ensure that we'll be able to expand and develop our services to meet the public need," Steelman says.
The chief says work is expected to begin on station five by late July or August.
Two other fire station upgrades, covered under the bond, will begin at a later date.
