Jarvis Christian College initiates program to forgive up to $10,000 in student debt

Jarvis Christian College’s president and his cabinet took a look at the impact that COVID-19 had on people of color and subsequently upon their students. As corporations, the federal government and other entities were providing some relief to Americans, JCC thought that it would do likewise for the students who have committed to earning their college degree through the “Jarvis Cares Program.” The program stems from the Jarvis Promise…our commitment to keep JCC accessible and affordable. It is designed to reduce the students’ debt by an amount up to $10,000.00, which is Jarvis’ way of assisting students with their dream of obtaining a college degree that can make a difference in how and where they work. In order to be qualified, students will have to follow three simple steps: register for the 2020 Fall semester, complete their FAFSA and create their UNCF Profile. They will receive 50% of the reduction in their balance when they successfully complete the fall semester and the other 50% when they successfully complete the spring semester.