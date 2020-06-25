A look at state hospital data for Tyler, Longview and surrounding counties

By Melissa Greene | June 25, 2020 at 5:16 PM CDT - Updated June 25 at 6:12 PM

Thursday, June 25

Several dozen East Texans remain hospitalized for COVID-19. The State Department of Health Services monitors hospital usage

Tonight, that data shows a slight increase in the number of beds available in trauma service area G, which includes Tyler, Longview and surrounding counties. According to that data, East Texas has:

* 2,034 total staffed hospital beds, which is about 78 percent of which are occupied.

* 73 ICU beds are open, which is two less than yesterday, and 239 ventilators are available.

* 62 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in the Longview and Tyler areas.

