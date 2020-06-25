Gov. Abbott suspends elective surgeries in 4 counties

By Carrie Provinsal | June 25, 2020 at 9:50 AM CDT - Updated June 25 at 10:48 AM

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) -Thursday, Gov. Greg Abbott issued an Executive Order suspending elective surgeries at hospitals in Bexar, Dallas, Harris, and Travis Counties, as Texas faces an increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

“These four counties have experienced significant increases in people being hospitalized due to COVID-19 and today’s action is a precautionary step to help ensure that the hospitals in these counties continue to have ample supply of available beds to treat COVID-19 patients.”
Under this order, all surgeries and procedures that are not immediately, medically necessary without an immediate performance of the surgery are included.

The governor can add or subtract from the list of counties included in the Executive Order to address surges in hospitalizations that may arise in other parts of the state.

“As we work to contain this virus, I urge all Texans to do their part to help contain the spread by washing their hands regularly, wearing a mask, and practicing social distancing.”
Click here to view the Governor’s Executive Order.

