Gov. Abbott suspends elective surgeries in 4 counties

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) -Thursday, Gov. Greg Abbott issued an Executive Order suspending elective surgeries at hospitals in Bexar, Dallas, Harris, and Travis Counties, as Texas faces an increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
Under this order, all surgeries and procedures that are not immediately, medically necessary without an immediate performance of the surgery are included.
The governor can add or subtract from the list of counties included in the Executive Order to address surges in hospitalizations that may arise in other parts of the state.
