East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… We will continue to see a 40% chance for scattered showers and thundershowers across East Texas through early this evening, then just a mostly cloudy sky with a very small chance for a shower or two. Nothing severe is expected, but anytime there is lightning/thunder, please remain indoors until the system passes. Friday, scattered showers and thundershowers will once again be possible over Deep East Texas during the morning hours, then spreading northward through the remainder of the area. Chances remain at 30% for Friday. As we head into the weekend, the rain chances start to slowly diminish, 30% on Saturday afternoon/evening and then 20-30% on Sunday afternoon/evening. Beginning next week, the chances should fall to a very typical 20% during the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures should remain slightly below normal through Saturday, then nearing normal late this weekend and into next week. Have a great Thursday, East Texas.