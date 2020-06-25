East Texas Ag News: This week’s cattle prices

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Compared to last week, all classes of feeder steers and heifer averages from 400 pounds and down ended unevenly to 3 dollars lower.
Meanwhile, those weight class averages over 400 pounds ended a full 4 dollars higher, according to the East Texas Livestock report out of Crockett.
Slaughter cows and slaughter bulls showed mostly firm with last week’s figures.
The market report states that “negative clouds continue to hang over any market aggression with the continued huge backlog of market-ready fats, high beef prices, and the staggering economy trying to restart.”
