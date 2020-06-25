Discovery Science Place requiring visitors to wear masks

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Discovery Science Place will be requiring visitors to wear face-masks starting June 29.
According to a Facebook post from the center, all visitors age 12 and over must wear a facial covering or mask while in the museum. Those guests who arrive without masks will not be granted entry regardless of their ticket status.
The post also said guests who continually remove or lower their masks while visiting will be asked to leave.
The post said visitors under the age of 12 are not required to wear masks, but it is encouraged.
A representative with Longview World of Wonders said face-masks are still optional for visitors at this time.
