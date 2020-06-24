WEBXTRA: City of Tyler sees 20 percent decrease in sales tax revenue

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Many cities across East Texas are seeing a decrease in sales tax revenue due to stay at home orders that were issued at the city and state levels.
The COVID-19 pandemic continues and cities are starting to feel the affects as they look at their budgets. There’s a delay when it comes to sales tax revenue, so right now the City of Tyler is seeing sales tax revenue from April.
City Manager Edward Broussard tells us the City is seeing about a 20 percent decrease is sales tax revenue.
KLTV’s Julian Esparza has more on the numbers and what the City of Tyler is doing to ease the blow.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.