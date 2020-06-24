WATCH: Dr. Leah Wright-Rigueur talks about the current issues of race and social justice

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -ABC News contributor Dr. Leah Wright-Rigueur joins East Texas Now to look at racial reckoning. She explains the complexities of racism and how policies are changing. Wright-Riguer also discusses the corporate world’s response to racial disparity and how protests affect politics.
Dr. Leah Wright-Rigueur is an Associate Professor of Public Policy at the Harvard Kennedy School and the Harry Truman Professor of American History at Brandeis University. Her research expertise includes 20th Century United States political and social history and modern African American history.
