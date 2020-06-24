WATCH: Anissa and Ania Centers discuss planning for college in the COVID-19 landscape

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Anissa Centers joins East Texas Now host Kayla Lyons with a special guest on Wednesday: her daughter, Ania.
Ania Centers has been attending a university in Washington D.C., but like every other school, they have moved to online classes, and Ania is back home with her parents. Today they discuss what that is like from an emotional perspective, as well as from a planning perspective, as everyone waits to find out what the next semester holds.
