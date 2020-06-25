Two women charged after high speed chase through 4 counties

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Two women are charged in connection with a wild high speed chase that spanned four counties and ended with an East Texas crash.
'Julie Cooper' of Arlington and 'Cateria Mitchell' of Fort Worth are both in the Hopkins county jail, charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Sheriff's officials tell us the pair led several agencies on a high speed chase from Hunt county, through Hopkins and Wood county, and then crashed out off a dead end road in Camp county north of Pittsburg.
The chase started with the report of a stolen vehicle in the Dallas metro-plex, and Hopkins county deputies stayed with it until the end.
"They didn't get up on them, they just stayed with them. Hopefully they would run out of fuel, is what we were hoping for. But they we're driving and hit a dead end road there that had potholes in it, and I believe they lost control and ran into a fence," said Hopkins county sheriff Lewis Tatum.
Bond for both women is set at fifty thousand dollars.
