Sprouts Farmers Market hosting job fair for 100+ positions for new Tyler location
(Source: RICK GAYLE STUDIO. INC.)
By Erika Bazaldua | June 24, 2020 at 2:49 AM CDT - Updated June 24 at 2:54 AM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Over 100 positions need to be filled at the new Sprouts Farmers Market location in Tyler.

According to a press release from the company, a virtual job fair is taking place on Wednesday, June 24 and Thursday, June 25 for their new location on South Broadway Avenue.

The full- and part-time positions available include: department managers, assistant managers, clerks, cashiers, administrative coordinators and more.

According to the company, the 30,000-square-foot store will be opening its doors to the public on Wednesday, August 5th.

Click here for more information on how to can apply online.

