East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… The area of low pressure, that has given us the wonderful rainfall over the past few days, is now weakening over SE Texas. The good news is, we continue to see rain chances remaining fairly good, especially during the afternoon/evening hours through Friday. Best rain chances will remain over southern areas for the next several days as a Sea to Land Breeze should allow more moisture to build over areas, generally south of Hwy 79 / Palestine to Jacksonville to Henderson to Carthage line. A few scattered showers and thundershowers will be possible north of this line through early in the weekend. Beyond that time period, just the typical Summer Time showers and thundershowers are possible each afternoon/evening, again with best chances over southernmost areas. Temperatures should remain at or below normal through the weekend, then warming to near normal conditions early next week.