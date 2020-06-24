EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Starting out mostly cloudy with a few lingering showers this morning. A low pressure system continues to spin over East Texas, which will keep the chance for rain in the forecast today. Don’t expect as much widespread or heavy rain as what many places saw yesterday, but a few more scattered showers and thundershowers are expected off and on throughout the day. Chances for rain will stick around through the work week and drop to slight chances over the weekend. Clouds and rain keep temperatures below average with highs in the 80s for the rest of the week. As more sunshine returns to the forecast with less of a chance for rain, temperatures will return to the lower 90s this weekend and continue warming through early next week.