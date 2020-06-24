Man charged in Sunday morning Smith County shooting at party

The party was being held on County Road 3104 near Gladewater overnight Saturday. At about 1:45 a.m. Sunday, deputies were called to the scene in response to a shooting report. They determined that a person had been shot in the head and taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. The victim was identified as Quavion Mumphrey, 23, of Overton. Mumphrey was later flown to Parkland Hospital in Dallas for further treatment and is in serious condition, according to the sheriff’s office.