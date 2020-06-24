Man charged in Sunday morning Smith County shooting at party

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A suspect has been officially charged in a shooting that happened early Sunday morning.
Trevor Djuan Tinney, 19, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following the shooting which took place at a party in Smith County. He is being held on a $350,000 bond.
The party was being held on County Road 3104 near Gladewater overnight Saturday. At about 1:45 a.m. Sunday, deputies were called to the scene in response to a shooting report. They determined that a person had been shot in the head and taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. The victim was identified as Quavion Mumphrey, 23, of Overton. Mumphrey was later flown to Parkland Hospital in Dallas for further treatment and is in serious condition, according to the sheriff’s office.
Tinney turned himself in on Sunday afternoon. He remains in the Smith County Jail.
