East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… We continue to deal with an area of Low Pressure, now sitting just East of Bryan/College Station this afternoon, that continues to pump moisture into East Texas from the Gulf of Mexico. Not much lightning/thunder today, as least early in the afternoon, as this system is a bit more tropical in nature. We will continue to deal with rain over the southern half of ETX with some scattered showers and a few thundershowers possible over the northern sections through tonight. The low should weaken overnight/early on Thursday, but the moisture will continue to move into ETX from the Gulf. Best rain chances will remain over southern areas for the next several days as a Sea to Land Breeze should allow more moisture to build over areas, generally south of Hwy 79 / Palestine to Jacksonville to Henderson to Carthage line. A few scattered showers and thundershowers will be possible north of this line through early in the weekend. Beyond that time period, just Summer Time showers and thundershowers are possible each afternoon/evening, again with best chances over southernmost areas. Temperatures should remain at or below normal through the weekend, then warming to near normal conditions early next week.