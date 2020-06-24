City of Longview: Fourth of July fireworks show in line with Gov. Abbott’s guidance on COVID-19

“The new advice from the governor’s office is already in keeping with what we were planning to do for July 4. We already have it scheduled to be a drive-in only event. We’re spacing out the cars so that when you come to it you don’t have to stay in your vehicle, but you need to stay at your vehicle,” Hara said. “That does mean that it cuts down on our capacity during the event, but at this point it just seems like that’s the best way. If we’re going to have an event like this, we need to make sure that everyone can social distance.”