City of Longview: Fourth of July fireworks show in line with Gov. Abbott’s guidance on COVID-19

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Longview’s Fireworks and Freedom celebration will go on as planned following Gov. Greg Abbott’s new announcement regarding large gathering and COVID-19.
On Tuesday, Abbott expanded the ability of cities and counties to impose restrictions on outdoor gatherings of more than 100 people. Previously, this applied only to outdoor gatherings over 500 people.
City of Longview spokesperson Shawn Hara tells us the COVID-19 precautions in place for the Fourth of July fireworks display are already in line with guidance from the governor’s office.
“The new advice from the governor’s office is already in keeping with what we were planning to do for July 4. We already have it scheduled to be a drive-in only event. We’re spacing out the cars so that when you come to it you don’t have to stay in your vehicle, but you need to stay at your vehicle,” Hara said. “That does mean that it cuts down on our capacity during the event, but at this point it just seems like that’s the best way. If we’re going to have an event like this, we need to make sure that everyone can social distance.”
Hara said there will be food trucks at the fireworks show, but people also will need to practice proper social distancing when visiting the food trucks.
The City of Longview’s annual Fireworks and Freedom Celebration will take place at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 4. Gates open at 7 p.m., and food trucks and portable restrooms will be available. The festival portion of the event, including the Live Main Stage, vendors, and carnival rides is canceled for 2020.
