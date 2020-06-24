Arrest affidavit reveals details in Van Zandt County Amber Alert case

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Van Zandt County kidnapping victim thought she was being taken to Louisiana and California, but instead ended up in Kentucky against her will, according to arrest paperwork.
KLTV has obtained a probable cause affidavit in the arrest of Courtney Michelle Odum, 21, of Tyler. She is one of four arrested in the kidnapping of a 14-year-old girl who has disabilities in May.
Austen Lyn Walker, 21, of Tatum, was arrested in Kentucky in May and faces a federal charge. Kentucky authorities arrested Kenneth Dewayne Odum, 46, and Ashley Erin Mills, 39, both of Clarkson, Kentucky, earlier this month.
According to the affidavit, the girl’s mother contacted the sheriff’s office on May 12 and said her intellectually disabled daughter was missing. The mother said she last saw her daughter on May 11 and her daughter had packed clothing and taken $2,000 from the daughter’s safe.
The investigating deputy talked to a friend of the missing girl, who said the girl told her Walker was going to come and pick her up so they could go to Louisiana and California.
Around 9 a.m. on May 12, the friend’s mother noticed a certain number was repeatedly calling her daughter’s phone, so the friend’s mother passed the information to the kidnapped girl’s sister, who had her brother then call the number. The brother said a young sounding man answered the phone but the brother could hear his sister screaming in the background.
The investigator then called Walker’s mother, who said Walker called her one time and he told her he was in Kentucky. She said she could hear the kidnapped girl in the background of the call saying “no” and “leave me alone” or “let me go.”
According to the affidavit, the kidnapped girl’s last known sighting was around 11 a.m. on May 12 in Flint. The FBI interviewed Courtney Odum’s brother, who said that his sister came to his house and she had Walker and her infant son. The brother said he saw the kidnapped girl in the back seat of the vehicle. He said Courtney Odum said she was driving to Kentucky to visit their father.
The affidavit states Courtney Odum’s vehicle was detected by a license plate reader at the Texas/Louisiana border at 2 p.m. on May 12. It was then detected at the Louisiana/Mississippi border at 4:30 p.m.
The affidavit states that Courtney Odum contacted a Facebook friend of hers on May 14. The friend said Odum told him she was in Kentucky with a friend and that friend had done “something bad” and she needed to get back to Texas.
FBI interviewed Courtney Odum’s grandmother on May 13, who said she talked to her granddaughter three times. She said her granddaughter indicated she was on her way back to Texas but she wanted her grandmother to meet them to pick up her infant son.
The affidavit states the grandmother then went to Sikeston, Missouri, to pick up the baby. The grandmother’s sister was with her and she told FBI that she asked Odum if Walker and the kidnapped child were still with her.
“Courtney replied with no, he’s gone, he left,” according to the affidavit.
Courtney Odum was arrested in Missouri on May 14. Walker was arrested in Kentucky the same day.
Courtney Odum has been extradited to Van Zandt County Jail, where she is being held on a kidnapping charge and $500,000 bond. Walker had been booked in the Oldham County, Kentucky, Jail until Tuesday. Records show he is now in federal custody and also faces Van Zandt County charges. Kenneth Odum and Mills remain in the Hardin County, Kentucky, Jail and face Van Zandt County charges.
