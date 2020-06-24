Arrest affidavit reveals details in Van Zandt County Amber Alert case

According to the affidavit, the kidnapped girl’s last known sighting was around 11 a.m. on May 12 in Flint. The FBI interviewed Courtney Odum’s brother, who said that his sister came to his house and she had Walker and her infant son. The brother said he saw the kidnapped girl in the back seat of the vehicle. He said Courtney Odum said she was driving to Kentucky to visit their father.